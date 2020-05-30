Major reshuffle in Tamil Nadu police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major reshuffle in the police department, ADGP B Sandhya on Friday was made ADGP (Training). Sandhya, who was Director of Kerala Police Academy, was transferred to the newly created post with a duration of one year and is equivalent to ADGP (Intelligence).

Coastal Security ADGP K Padmakumar was shifted to the Armed Battalion and Kochi Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare given additional charge of IG, Coastal Police. T Vikram back from Central deputation is the new IG (Training). He will hold additional charge of Director, Kerala Police Academy. Chaithra Teresa John, SP (Operations), will be the new SP, Anti-Terrorism Force.