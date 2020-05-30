STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No stay on probe against Jacob Thomas

As per the complaint, Thomas bought the land after amassing wealth through illegal sources.

Jacob Thomas, IPS

Jacob Thomas, IPS officer. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Friday declined to stay further investigation into a corruption case registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against IPS officer Jacob Thomas, in connection with the purchase of 50 acres of farmland in Tamil Nadu in 2001.  The charge against Jacob is that he purchased the land at Rajapalayam in the name of a Kochi-based private company of which he was reportedly the director in 2001.

Though Thomas' counsel sought a stay on further proceedings in the case, the court declined to pass an interim order. Senior Public Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that Jacob did not obtain the government's permission before buying the land. Jacob is set to retire on May 31.

