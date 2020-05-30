STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One-year-old girl tests positive for coronavirus in Kerala

The toddler, a native of Koduvalli, arrived along with her mother from Qatar on May 18 and was under home quarantine. 

A family riding through the city in Kozhikode with masks on.

A family riding through the city in Kozhikode with masks on. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

A one-year-old girl was among four people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Kozhikode in Kerala on Saturday. 

When she developed symptoms, she along with her mother was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College hospital on May 28 and a swab test was done. 

Her mother's test result is awaited. 

The other cases in Kozhikode are a 48-year-old who came from Chennai, another 48-year old who also came from Chennai and a 64-year-old who arrived at Kannur Airport from Riyadh.

Another 54 people tested positive across Kerala, including seven Air India crew members.

Thrissur district saw the most number of new cases with 10 being reported while Palakkad saw nine and Kannur eight fresh cases.

The active cases in Kerala now are 624.

A total of 130157 people are in quarantine in the state.

On Friday, nearly  90 per cent of the 62 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state had come from abroad and other states in the country. 

The others who tested positive include two crew members of the Air India, two jail inmates, a health worker and another person who was infected through contact.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said then that this was expected when relaxations were brought in. 

"The containment plan was made accordingly,” he said. “Just one among those who tested positive on Friday was infected through contact. We should now focus on preventing the spread of the disease through the infected. For this, we are increasing the number of tests," he said. 

