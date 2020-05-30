STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rain alarm goes off, dam gates open as Kerala awaits monsoon

The system developing near Lakshadweep is expected to advance the onset of monsoon in Kerala to June 1.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Moments like these have been few and far between in the city this monsoon.

Representational image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea set to intensify into a depression within a couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert about heavy rains in the state. Orange alert has been sounded for Idukki district, where the IMD has forecast very heavy rain ranging from 11.5cm to 20.5cm on Saturday. Yellow alert has been issued for 10 districts while Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod are expected to receive light to moderate showers. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has suspended all fishing activities along the Kerala coast until June 4.

The system developing near Lakshadweep is expected to advance the onset of monsoon in Kerala to June 1. The low-pressure area may intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2 and propel its way along the west coast to Gujarat coast. The floodgates of four dams were opened on Friday after many places in the state received moderate to heavy downpour. Three shutters of Aruvikkara Dam in Thiruvananthapuram were raised by one metre while five shutters of Bhoothathankettu barrage in Ernakulam district were raised by 50cm. One shutter each of Kallarkutty and Pambla dams in Idukki will be raised by 10cm each at 10am on Saturday. According to authorities 10-15 cumecs of water will be released from these dams.

Shutters of Maniyar Dam too will be raised to a height of 50cm. People living on the banks of Periyar, Muthirapuzha and Kakkad rivers have been alerted as water level is set to rise. The Central Water Commission has already revised the storage level of four major dams controlled by the KSEB in the state to avoid flood situation this season. The low-pressure area over west-central Arabian Sea off south Oman and east Yemen coasts has concentrated into a depression. IMD said it will not trigger adverse weather in India, as it is expected to move over Oman and Yemen during the next 48 hours and dissipate there.

Joshi’s funeral conducted as per Covid-19 protocol

Joshi  was admitted to the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta two days later and shifted to the MCH on May 25 after his condition deteriorated. Joshi was put on ventilator support on Wednesday, but his heart and kidneys developed troubles causing his death. His funeral was held as per covid protocol at the St Joseph’s Catholic Church cemetery at Layikkad. His famiy could not attend as they had stayed back in the UAE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp