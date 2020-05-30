Rain alarm goes off, dam gates open as Kerala awaits monsoon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea set to intensify into a depression within a couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert about heavy rains in the state. Orange alert has been sounded for Idukki district, where the IMD has forecast very heavy rain ranging from 11.5cm to 20.5cm on Saturday. Yellow alert has been issued for 10 districts while Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod are expected to receive light to moderate showers. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has suspended all fishing activities along the Kerala coast until June 4.

The system developing near Lakshadweep is expected to advance the onset of monsoon in Kerala to June 1. The low-pressure area may intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2 and propel its way along the west coast to Gujarat coast. The floodgates of four dams were opened on Friday after many places in the state received moderate to heavy downpour. Three shutters of Aruvikkara Dam in Thiruvananthapuram were raised by one metre while five shutters of Bhoothathankettu barrage in Ernakulam district were raised by 50cm. One shutter each of Kallarkutty and Pambla dams in Idukki will be raised by 10cm each at 10am on Saturday. According to authorities 10-15 cumecs of water will be released from these dams.

Shutters of Maniyar Dam too will be raised to a height of 50cm. People living on the banks of Periyar, Muthirapuzha and Kakkad rivers have been alerted as water level is set to rise. The Central Water Commission has already revised the storage level of four major dams controlled by the KSEB in the state to avoid flood situation this season. The low-pressure area over west-central Arabian Sea off south Oman and east Yemen coasts has concentrated into a depression. IMD said it will not trigger adverse weather in India, as it is expected to move over Oman and Yemen during the next 48 hours and dissipate there.

