61 more cases in Kerala take state tally to 670

Of this, 20 had returned from abroad, 37 from other states and four contracted the virus due to local transmission.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala has touched 670 as 61 tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Of this, 20 had returned from abroad, 37 from other states and four contracted the virus due to local transmission. Fifteen persons also recovered from the illness on the day. At the same time, 10 more places were declared as hotspots in the state, taking the tally to 116.

The positive cases were from Palakkad (12), Kasargod (10), Kannur (7), Kollam and Alappuzha (six each), Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta (four each), Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad (three each), Kozhikode (two) and Ernakulam (one). The negative ones were from Kannur (five), Kozhikode (four), Pathanamthitta and Malappuram (two each) and Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam (one each).

The total active cases in the state are 670. The recovered ones were 590. The newly added hotspot areas were Badiadukka and Peelikode in Kadargod, Pallasana and Puthunagaram in Palakkad, Thalassery municipality in Kannur, Panmana, Punalur municipality, Kulathupuzha, Aryankavu and Thenmala in Kollam.  

