Counterfeit cash seizure: Kerala HC orders probe into unholy nexus of cops and accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Citing a quote from William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet, "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark", the Kerala High Court directed the state police chief to conduct an inquiry regarding the investigation and submission of the final report in the seizure of counterfeit currency worth Rs 75 lakh.

During the trial, the police officers turned hostile to save the accused. There was an unholy nexus between the officers and the accused in this case, said the court. The DGP should file an action report before the High Court within six months, the court added. The incident, in this case, happened about 30 years ago.

The then Circle Inspector, Hill Palace police station, seized counterfeit currency and machinery used for printing notes from the accused persons. The charge sheet was filed only after 10 years. There is no explanation for the delay. The court observed that thiss was a conspiracy between the police and the accused.