COVID-19: Results of sentinel surveillance out; no proof of community transmission in Kerala

The finding is based on the examination of 4,400 samples collected from five categories, which had the chance of acquiring the infection, including their setting.

Published: 31st May 2020 03:08 AM

By Dileep V Kumar
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The first round results of the sentinel surveillance have come as a huge relief for the state government as it affirms that there is no evidence of community transmission at present in Kerala.

The finding is based on the examination of 4,400 samples collected from five categories, which had the chance of acquiring the infection, including their setting. Of the samples, only four turned positive. Also, none of the samples collected from the epidemiological links of the confirmed cases turned positive. However it remains inconclusive from where the four got infected.

The report has come at a time when rumours surrounding community transmission wade into a political debate as the Opposition alleges that the government is concealing data.

"The sentinel surveillance is designed to collect and test 900 samples per week from non-COVID-19 suspects from select villages in all districts. Since antibody tests were not available, the process was initiated with the RT PCR test. The first round results are related to the samples collected between April 19 and May 16, a period of four weeks," said an officer of the health department.

According to the officer, the samples were collected from patients in the general population with Acute Respiratory Infection but not a COVID-19 suspect, health care workers in non-COVID-19 settings, persons with high social exposure, COVID-19 suspects having sore throat or cough or rhinitis or diarrhoea and those who do not require testing unless there is a change in their category and guest workers. 

First four weeks

The report states that a total of 4,414 samples were received for sentinel surveillance in the first four weeks in which the most number of samples were collected from people belonging to the age group of 36 to 45 years (28.2 per cent).

Gender-wise, it was from females that the samples were collected most- 65.6 per cent. Whereas from males the samples collected amounts to 34.4 per cent. Category-wise, it was from persons with high social exposure that the most number of samples were collected- 1,445.

Findings

Upon analyses, 14 samples were rejected. In the first week itself, two positive results were recorded and the other two positive results were recorded in the fourth week. The first case reported from Chathannoor in Kollam was of a community volunteer.

The second was a patient in the general population with Acute Respiratory Infection but not a Covid-19 suspect from Munnar in Idukki. The third is also from Idukki, a person with high social exposure.

The last was a community volunteer from Kalluvathukkal panchayat in Kollam. The study stated that though 124 epidemiological samples were tested from all four panchayats, none turned positive. In terms of future plan, the study says that the epidemiological gaps shall be filled by undertaking epidemiological studies on confirmed cases identified through surveillance. 

