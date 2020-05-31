STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Crime Branch to look into 2017 godman genital mutilation case again

According to sources, it has been learnt that the decision follows several lapses which had occurred during the first probe.

Published: 31st May 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada

Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fresh twist to the Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada  genital mutilation case, the Crime Branch will now conduct a reinvestigation to ascertain whether there was a conspiracy behind the incident.

A source told TNIE that the decision follows several lapses which had occurred during the first probe. "The previous investigation did not properly look into the various aspects of the case. It instead blindly relied on the initial statement of the woman who had slashed the genital of the self-styled godman. The conspiracy angle wasn’t examined even after the woman changed her stand," an officer said.

The incident dates back to May 2017, when the woman, who was a law student at the time, apparently acted in self-defence. In her initial statement to the police, the woman had accused Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada of sexually abusing her since she was a teenager. But the woman later changed the statement before the special court and the high court.

At the special court, she changed her initial statement and accused the police of forcing her to give a statement against the swami. According to her, she had never accused the swami of rape. She also demanded a CBI probe into the case, but it was subsequently dismissed by the court. 

The swami too had changed his version of the incident when the case came up before the court. Initially, when he was admitted to the medical college after the incident, he had told the doctors there that he  had cut his genitals himself. However, later, he accused his disciple Ayyappadas of the crime.

In her initial statement, the woman had referred to Ayyappadas as her friend. A month later, she filed a police complaint against Ayyappadas, alleging that he had raped her after promising marriage. She also alleged that he had defrauded her family and the swami of `6 lakh and `8 lakh, respectively.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada Kerala Crime Branch Kerala Police 2017 Kerala genital mutilation
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp