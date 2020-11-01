STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED collects details of two companies registered by Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru

ED sources said the agency is probing into the financial dealings of the now defunct companies in detail.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:13 AM

Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bineesh Kodiyeri (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started to dig deep into Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Bengaluru and Dubai network after the agency unearthed a few additional details about two companies -- B Capital Financial Services Private Ltd and Bee Capitals Forex Trading Private Ltd — that he launched in Karnataka.

ED sources said the agency is probing into the financial dealings of the now defunct companies in detail. The probe agency believes the firms were in existence without conducting any normal business before being struck down by the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Apart from these companies, the ED is looking into the allegation that Bineesh had made a considerable investment in a hotel launched by Anoop Muhammed at Kammanahalli in Bengaluru. The ED has found that Bineesh had transferred funds to Anoop’s account and the agency is now collecting the source of money and how much fund was handled by these two companies.

