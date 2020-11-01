STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enlivening the gospel, Fr Chiramel organises cloth, food banks for needy

The cloth bank and the food bank will be officially inaugurated on the occasion of Kerala Piravi on Sunday at Kadangode, Thrissur.

Fr Davis Chiramel along with bundles of clothes received as contributions to the cloth bank on Saturday

Fr Davis Chiramel along with bundles of clothes received as contributions to the cloth bank on Saturday

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Davis Chiramel, the ‘Kidney Priest of Kerala’, is a busy man. Tirelessly dedicated to the cause of helping the needy, he has more than one project in action or on the anvil to provide succour to the poor and destitute of the state. The cloth bank project which was launched a couple of months ago by Fr Chiramel was a runaway hit, providing thousands of needy with clothing.

Now, he is focusing on starting a food bank for the poor, on similar lines. Bookings are welcomed from sponsors for providing 1,000 food packets on the first of every month.

After Fr Chiramel championed the cloth bank - where he exhorted donors to courier him used clothes, with the aim of centrally collecting and distributing these among the underprivileged - bundles of apparel received from donors piled up at his storage facility.

“Thousands of clothes, both used and brand new, have been received. The initiative received a warm response from people across the globe. I had noticed such Goodwill shops in the US and Australia, which were selling reconditioned used clothes for cheap rates to those who were unable to afford new clothes. If they can promote such an idea, why can’t we?,” asks Fr Chiramel.

“Since we have been getting a great response for the cloth bank initiative, we have started another drive too, along with it - for a food bank.

The aim is to provide 1,000 food packets every month to those in orphanages and old-age homes, and to those on streets. The money for this will be generated from the sale of these clothes, each worth `100-150. We have plans to open clothes outlets across the state, and are targeting one store a month. Amid the Covid pandemic, these stores will help those struggling financially. In Chalakudy, one donor has already given us the space to start the outlet,” said Fr Chiramel.

Thousands of people from across the globe have expressed their willingness to donate clothes and ship them here. Approvals of the Customs Commissioner and Port officials have been sought and the shipments are expected to arrive by January next year.

The cloth bank and the food bank will be officially inaugurated on the occasion of Kerala Piravi on Sunday at Kadangode, Thrissur. The store there is being set up in one of the buildings of Infant Jesus Church, Kandangode.

“For the food bank drive also, so far six sponsors have come forward. This will meet the purpose for six months. We are expecting more sponsors to join in the drive. `70,000 per sponsor/group of sponsors will well suffice to meet a month’s needs, says Fr Chiramel. In these pandemic and consequent hard times, when people are unable to celebrate anniversaries and birthdays on a large scale, they could donate half the money they may have set aside for such celebrations, and the purpose of feeding the needy will be served,” said Fr Chiramel.

