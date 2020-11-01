Ezhuthachan award for writer Paul Zachariah

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned writer Paul Zachariah has won the 28th Ezhuthachan Award, the highest literary honour of the Kerala government. Announcing the award at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Culture Minister AK Balan said that he was selected for the award for his overall contributions to Malayalam literature. The award carries a cash prize of Rs five lakh and a citation.

In the press conference, Jury chairman and Kerala Sahitya academy president Vaishakan said Zachariah is a writer who has contributed new changes and dimensions in storytelling and theme presentation. Zachariah is a recipient of Kerala Sahitya Academy award and Kendra Sahithya Akademy award. His major works are Oridath, Arkkariyam, Zachariah kathakal, Joseph Oru Purohithan, Oru African Yatra and so on.

Responding to the award announcement, Zachariah said he is happy to win the award and it is a recognition given by the society of Kerala. He was born in Kottayam district as the youngest of the three children of M. S. Paul Mundattuchundayil, a farmer, and his wife, Thresiakutty Paul.

His early education was at Sree Dayananda Primary School, a local school in Urulikunnam and later he continued his studies at St Joseph's High School, Vilakumadom from where he matriculated in 1960. Subsequently, he completed the pre-University course at St. Thomas College, Palai in 1961 and moved to St. Philomena's College, Mysore to earn his bachelor's degree in English Literature, History, and Economics in 1964.

He writes regularly for Kerala's leading newspapers and magazines, has been a public speaker for over two decades airing his non-conformist stance in politics, and his writing is marked by humour and unconventional themes. His columns and articles in English have also appeared in national periodicals.

Last year, writer Anand was chosen for the award.