General category quota: Latin Bishops Council urges Kerala govt to hold discussions with other communities

KRLCBC said that the forward community members in Kerala are only four per cent of the total population.

Published: 01st November 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   In connection with 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in general category, Kerala Region Latin Catholic Bishops’ Council (KRLCBC) has urged the government to hold discussions with Dalits and other backward communities before implementing the new norms. KRLCBC in a statement released on Saturday said that there are several apprehensions regarding reservation among members of backward communities, including Latin Catholics and Dalit Christians.

KRLCBC said that the forward community members in Kerala are only four per cent of the total population. “The real poor people among the forward communities are only 10 per cent of the total population of the forward communities. As per these calculations, the 10 per cent reservation is for the 2.5 per cent of total population. This high magnitude would result in Dalits and other backward communities losing their seats,” stated KRLCBC in a statement.     

“Even as the government is moving ahead with the procedure to provide reservation for economically weaker sections in forward communities, the communities like Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Dalit Christians and the other backward communities, including Latin Catholics, who are socially and educationally backward due to historical reasons, have serious concerns regarding the implementation of the same,” added KRLCBC in a press statement.

The Bishops’ Council also added that some sections with vested interests were trying to add a communal colour to the demands raised by the backward communities. This would affect the communal harmony of the state, observed the Council.

KRLCBC also said that it offers full support to the government for acting on its responsibility to implement schemes and projects, as per the Constitution, for the uplift of poor sections among forward communities. However, the government should clear the concerns of the backward communities about the present implementation of EWS reservation, which has procedural errors that need rectification, KRLCBC said.

