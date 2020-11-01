STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED interrogates M Sivasankar

M Sivasankar enters the ED office in Kochi after being taken into custody by the central agency. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister, was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the Wadakkanchery Life Mission project on Saturday. Life Mission CEO U V Jose and Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eapan were also present at the agency’s office in Kochi when Sivasankar was interrogated.

The investigation had revealed the involvement of Sivasankar in Wadakkanchery Life Mission project funded by UAE Red Crescent. Both Jose and Santhosh reached the ED office around 11 am.

Though there were reports that Jose, Santhosh and Sivasankar were interrogated together, ED officials did not confirm it.

“As Jose and Santhosh are not accused persons in the case, a joint interrogation was not required. We questioned Sivasankar based on facts revealed by Jose and Santhosh previously. Sivasankar divulged new information which had to be cross-checked with Jose and Santhosh,” sources said.

