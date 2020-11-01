Kerala gold smuggling case: ED interrogates M Sivasankar

By Express News Service

LIFE Mission project

CEO U V Jose coming

out of Enforcement

Directorate office

in Kochi after

questioning on

Saturday | Express

KOCHI: M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister, was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the Wadakkanchery Life Mission project on Saturday. Life Mission CEO U V Jose and Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eapan were also present at the agency’s office in Kochi when Sivasankar was interrogated.

The investigation had revealed the involvement of Sivasankar in Wadakkanchery Life Mission project funded by UAE Red Crescent. Both Jose and Santhosh reached the ED office around 11 am.

Though there were reports that Jose, Santhosh and Sivasankar were interrogated together, ED officials did not confirm it.

“As Jose and Santhosh are not accused persons in the case, a joint interrogation was not required. We questioned Sivasankar based on facts revealed by Jose and Santhosh previously. Sivasankar divulged new information which had to be cross-checked with Jose and Santhosh,” sources said.