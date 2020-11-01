STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Open University mess a result of government's lack of farsightedness: Academics

Ironically, the Open University had not even started the process of constituting the Academic Council or Board of Studies.  

Published: 01st November 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Photo | Facebook)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The argument that the launch of Sree Narayana Guru Open University was borne more out of political considerations than academic has gained credence with the High Court permanently staying the controversial clause in the varsity's Ordinance that prohibited other state universities from offering courses in distance education mode.

It has also laid bare serious lapses on the part of the government in setting up the Open University in a hurry, leading to uncertainty among students who seek admission to distance education courses. Every year, state universities witness an enrollment of around 1.5 lakh students in both distance education and private registration modes.

"Any newly set up state university needs to obtain UGC's approval for its courses within three years of its inception. However, varsities offering distance education and online courses need to obtain prior approval from UGC's Distance Education Bureau," pointed out a senior official.

Also, at least 60 per cent of the study material need to be prepared in advance. Ironically, the Open University had not even started the process of constituting the Academic Council or Board of Studies.  

It is learnt that J Prabhash, the Special Officer chosen for the government for setting up the Open University had clearly stressed on the need for prior UGC approval. But the state government, in a hurry to fulfill its promise of setting up an Open University, disregarded these aspects and announced the university with much fanfare. The appointment of the Vice Chancellor and other statutory officials had also landed in soup for alleged violation of UGC norms.

"For the government, setting up the Open University had more of a politicial objective than academic. Had it been for academic reasons, the whole process of setting up the University would have been carried out following the due process," said R S Sasikumar, convener, Save University Campaign Committee.  

The Road Ahead

Sensing the adverse court verdict, the government had allowed state varsities to go ahead with distance education courses. However, only the University of Kerala has received UGC approval to offer such courses in the ongoing academic session.

Calicut University, which had not applied to the UGC for approval of distance courses earlier, has now applied for the January 2021 academic session.

"Due to uncertainty regarding distance courses in the state, thanks to the Open University Ordinance, a large number of students have already started making inquiries for admission to universities in Tamil Nadu and other states. It is the government's lack of farsightedness that has led to such a situation," pointed out a senior academic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sree Narayana Guru Open University Kerala government High Court
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp