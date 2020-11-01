STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala pet owners raise concerns over apathetic vets, livestock inspectors

By Cynthia Chandran 
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The death of Roxxie, a six-year-old American Bully who succumbed to megaesophagus (the inability to move food into the stomach) a few days ago, has kicked off a social media campaign, with more than a dozen pet owners coming forward against a section of veterinarians and livestock inspectors, who have allegedly killed their pets due to wrong diagnoses and medicines. 

The campaign was launched by Parvathy Mohan, the project officer of the Kerala chapter of Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organization (FIAPO), an NGO based in New Delhi. S Shine, Roxxie’s human parent, said though he took the dog to various veterinary hospitals, none of them could diagnose her illness. They prescribed medicines without conducting a proper checkup until another veterinarian found out the issue. “But it was too late by then. Roxxie fought hard, but succumbed to the disease.

I realised that a majority of the veterinarians do not even touch the pets, which is really surprising,” said Shine, who is a musician residing at Peyad. When Parvathy put up an online post about the apathy that Roxxie had to face, numerous pet owners responded with their own tragic stories of wrong diagnoses and treatments prescribed by livestock inspectors.

Parvathy related to TNIE an unfortunate encounter she had with a livestock inspector working in the animal husbandry department at Kazhakootam. “They were going to euthanase a three-month-old Labrador puppy who actually just had tick fever. The pet owner believed the words of the inspector and agreed to the euthanasia. But I intervened and saved the puppy’s life by making him undergo a blood transfusion. Now he is active and has been adopted,” she said.

Dr K R Arun Kumar, president, Kerala Government Veterinary Officers Association, told TNIE that he was aware of several such incidents across the state, including a recent instance of a volunteer prescribing cancer drugs to a pet, which soon met its end.

Dr Arun, who was until recently one of the members of the Kerala State Veterinary Council, said the association can only regulate the veterinarians’ practice. “We can’t take action against livestock inspectors,” he said.

“The moment a pet owner realises that a livestock inspector is acting as a veterinarian or coming up with a wrong diagnosis, he or she should immediately lodge a complaint at the nearest police station. They should also get in touch with the district animal husbandry officer before it’s too late so that the life of a pet can be saved,” said Dr Arun, who is a resident of Thrissur.

Parvathy is keen to hear from pet owners across the state who has faced shoddy treatment from the authorities so that the issue can be raised before the state government. She can be contacted at parvathy@fiapo.org

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp