Kerala rivals to be poll friends everywhere else

CPM and Congress to share seats, campaign together in Assam, Bengal assembly polls.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CPM has decided to go for seat-sharing arrangements with the Congress in the forthcoming assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam.

The party will also campaign jointly with the Congress.The two-day central committee meeting of the party, which assessed the move as “inevitable”, also gave the Tamil Nadu unit the nod to join the DMK-led alliance in the coming polls. The decision should have a ripple effect in Kerala, where the Congress is the CPM’s main rival.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has been favouring an electoral understanding with the Congress for long, something the Kerala faction used to oppose vehemently. While explaining the decision on Saturday, Yechury said the politically literate Keralites “will understand the logic behind the understanding with Congress” in other states.

The 2018 CPM Party Congress had called for assembling all secular parties to defeat the BJP. But the Kerala CPM faction, led by Prakash Karat, insisted that there should not be any alliance with the grand old party.“In West Bengal, the CPM is compelled to seek the association of the Congress to fight the BJP and the Trinamool. It’s a political situation demanded by the prevailing circumstances,” said a top CPM leader.

Bineesh arrest: Partyrallies behind Kodiyeri
T’Puram: The Central Committee threw its weight behind CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakr-ishnan in the arrest of  Bineesh. Bineesh should defend himself in the case and the party will not extend any support. Kodiyeri need not resign, the CC said. 

