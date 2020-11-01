STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala student seeks enrolment of transpersons in the National Cadet Corps’

Hina Haneefa, 22, was allegedly refused admission in the NCC unit of her college because she is a transwoman. 

Published: 01st November 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ

Image used for representational purpose (EPS File | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A transwoman, who is a student at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram has approached the Kerala High Court with a petition challenging the National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) exclusion of transgender people from its programme. Hina Haneefa, 22, was allegedly refused admission in the NCC unit of her college because she is a transwoman. 

Rahul Sudheesh, counsel for the petitioner, submitted in court that Hina was denied entry to the programme by the associate NCC officer on the grounds that there was no provision to enrol transgender students in the NCC.

Therefore, the petitioner cannot participate in the enrolment process scheduled to be held on November 10, the associate officer had said. 

The petitioner submitted that Section 6 of the National Cadet Corps Act, 1948, limits enrolment to only male and female candidates and does not mention transgender candidates, which is discriminatory and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court had affirmed that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution of India will be equally applicable to transpersons. The apex court had given the community the right to self-identification of their gender as male, female, or third gender, the petition said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Cadet Corps’ Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Kerala trans rights Hina Haneefa
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp