Kerala student seeks enrolment of transpersons in the National Cadet Corps’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A transwoman, who is a student at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram has approached the Kerala High Court with a petition challenging the National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) exclusion of transgender people from its programme. Hina Haneefa, 22, was allegedly refused admission in the NCC unit of her college because she is a transwoman.

Rahul Sudheesh, counsel for the petitioner, submitted in court that Hina was denied entry to the programme by the associate NCC officer on the grounds that there was no provision to enrol transgender students in the NCC.

Therefore, the petitioner cannot participate in the enrolment process scheduled to be held on November 10, the associate officer had said.

The petitioner submitted that Section 6 of the National Cadet Corps Act, 1948, limits enrolment to only male and female candidates and does not mention transgender candidates, which is discriminatory and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court had affirmed that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution of India will be equally applicable to transpersons. The apex court had given the community the right to self-identification of their gender as male, female, or third gender, the petition said.