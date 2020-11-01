STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many tall leaders faced disciplinary action for trivial reasons, but Bineesh Kodiyeri is a privileged son

D Radhakrishnan, former Kollam district committee member, was demoted to the local committee in 2008 after his son Rash Lal was caught with spirit in Kayamkulam.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:16 AM

Bineesh Kodiyeri coming out from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While the CPM central committee (CC) was swift to throw a protection shield around state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on the ground that he was not answerable for the actions of his son Bineesh, instances of disciplinary action initiated by the party in the past tell an altogether different story. In majority of these cases, disciplinary action had been used as a lethal tool to purge leaders who were not in consonance with the powerful group.

Though his son’s criminal activity had been cited as the reason for the disciplinary action taken against the father, the real reason was the fallout of Radhakrishnan being a Pinarayi Vijayan loyalist when the V S Achuthanandan-Pinarayi slugfest was at its peak and Kollam, a stronghold of the VS group.

Slain RMPI leader T P Chandrasekharan was suspended from the post of CPM Onchiyam area secretary for the trivial reason that he was careless in ensuring the quality of fertiliser distributed in Eramala gram panchayat in his capacity as Janakeeya Asoothrana Samiti convener.

Disciplinary action was initiated against Chathunni Master, a prominent CPM leader in the 1980s on the ground that he was absentminded while handling funds meant for Janashakti Films, a film production society set up at the behest of the party.

“Disciplinary action in the CPM is an effective tool to eliminate leaders who do not fall in line. Chandrasekharan was only the convener of that samiti and not one actively involved in fertiliser distribution. That flimsy reason was used against him,” says N Venu, state secretary, RMPI.

Choorayi Chandran, former state council member, Communist Marxist Party (CMP), recalled that when disciplinary action had been initiated against Chathunni Master he was an MP and national president of peasants’ union of the party.

“Such a tall leader was made the in-charge of the film production society in name alone. Chathunni Master never interfered in the day-to-day affairs of the society and one Jayapala Menon handled it. But when the issue of fund misappropriation came, Master had to pay the price. It was a planned move,” he told TNIE.

What the CPM document says

The CPM central committee rectification document of 2009 stipulates that complaints of amassing huge wealth were raised against some leaders and family members of both party leaders and elected representatives should be careful about this.

No attempts should be made to amass illegal wealth or property using power. The party plenum held in Palakkad in 2013 also laid down strict corrective measures for cadre to desist from consumption of alcohol and shady deals involving those in the real estate sector.

The corrective measures also underscore the need for party leaders and their family members to lead a simple and transparent life. But Bineesh Kodiyeri seems to be powerful enough to fly above all these party strictures.

