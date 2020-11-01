STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Missing tigress located within Neyyar Safari Park, efforts on to capture

The Rapid Action Force team of the forest department has since located the position of the tigress within the 10-acre area of the park.

Published: 01st November 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger caught at Neyyar lion safari park. (Forest Dpt Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 10-year-old tigress which escaped from its enclosure at the Neyyar Safari Park has been located within the park. Efforts are on to dart the animal and capture it. A team of veterinarians from Wayanad are on the job.

Top forest officials and veterinarians are camping in the area and trying to capture the tigress. Forest Range Officer has informed the media that the tigress is still inside the park. The Rapid Action Force team of the forest department has since located the position of the tigress within the 10-acre area of the park.

Forest officials have informed that the local populace need not worry about their safety for fear of the big cat encroaching into human settlement. There were conflicting reports that the tigress had jumped into the reservoir. But G R Ani, Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden had confirmed to TNIE late on Saturday that chances of the tigress jumping into the reservoir are remote as the reservoir is fenced. Also, it is not easy for anyone, even for a full-grown tigress to jump the boundary wall.

ALSO READ | Kerala tigress escape puts focus on proper rehabilitation facilities

Since 6 am on Sunday, top officials of the forest department are camping in the area. Efforts are on to dart the big cat under the aegis of Dr Arun Zacharia, chief forest veterinarian in-charge from Wayanad. Drones will also be put into service, if required.

An internal inquiry has been initiated by the forest department on how the tigress escaped from its enclosure. The animal, which had caused terror in Wayanad after it had killed 15 goats in human settlement, was brought for rehabilitation at the Neyyar Safari Park. It was transferred to the enclosure at the safari park on Thursday. On Saturday when Dr S V Shiju, the veterinarian and B Sunil, forest officer went to inspect the tiger at 11:30 am with medicines, they saw the big cat missing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neyyar Safari Park Tiger Missing tiger
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp