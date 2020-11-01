Missing tigress located within Neyyar Safari Park, efforts on to capture

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 10-year-old tigress which escaped from its enclosure at the Neyyar Safari Park has been located within the park. Efforts are on to dart the animal and capture it. A team of veterinarians from Wayanad are on the job.

Top forest officials and veterinarians are camping in the area and trying to capture the tigress. Forest Range Officer has informed the media that the tigress is still inside the park. The Rapid Action Force team of the forest department has since located the position of the tigress within the 10-acre area of the park.

Forest officials have informed that the local populace need not worry about their safety for fear of the big cat encroaching into human settlement. There were conflicting reports that the tigress had jumped into the reservoir. But G R Ani, Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden had confirmed to TNIE late on Saturday that chances of the tigress jumping into the reservoir are remote as the reservoir is fenced. Also, it is not easy for anyone, even for a full-grown tigress to jump the boundary wall.

Since 6 am on Sunday, top officials of the forest department are camping in the area. Efforts are on to dart the big cat under the aegis of Dr Arun Zacharia, chief forest veterinarian in-charge from Wayanad. Drones will also be put into service, if required.

An internal inquiry has been initiated by the forest department on how the tigress escaped from its enclosure. The animal, which had caused terror in Wayanad after it had killed 15 goats in human settlement, was brought for rehabilitation at the Neyyar Safari Park. It was transferred to the enclosure at the safari park on Thursday. On Saturday when Dr S V Shiju, the veterinarian and B Sunil, forest officer went to inspect the tiger at 11:30 am with medicines, they saw the big cat missing.