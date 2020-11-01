STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positive Palakkad | Even amid a pandemic, this Kerala PE teacher can’t sit idle

The athletics coach is training defence, govt job aspirants, reports A Satish.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

P G Manoj puts his trainees through the paces at the Parali Higher Secondary School Ground before the Covid-19 outbreak forced schools to be shut.

By A Satish
Express News Service

He passed the Kerala public service commission examination but preferred to stay put in a rural school to groom children from the lower strata of society into sportsmen of excellence. He was recommended to be a coach of the junior national athletics camp in 2008. The offer was politely declined.

He was chastised by Olympian Suresh Babu for shooing away a life-time opportunity. But many years later, witnessing the coach’s popularity and the medal tally of his trainees, the Olympian said, “Your decision was correct”.  

That is P G Manoj, the physical education teacher at the Parali Higher Secondary School. After joining the aided school in 1995, Manoj’s trainees have netted an impressive haul of five international gold medals, over 1,000 national medals and 1,500 state medals.

He has also trained, for free, thousands of former students who wished to clear the fitness tests for government jobs, including the defence services.

While the Covid-19 pandemic and the suspension of academic sessions in schools has brought a temporary halt to regular athletics training, the coach in Manoj refuses to sit idle.

He trains youth aiming to secure jobs in the Army and other government services, apart from offering his expert advice to all seekers online.“I go to the ground regularly as a break in training will make it difficult for them,” Manoj said.

Given the Covid threat, there are only around a dozen youngsters now, training from 6am to 9 am. Early in his career, Manoj was inspired by the media attention received by the C Kesavan Memorial HSS in Koruthode, Kottayam, when the legendary  coach K P Thomas was in charge.

“I thought why students  around me too shouldn’t gain such heights. Thomas Mash was my hero at the time. After working hard, in 2002, I tasted success when S Pramod bagged the first silver medal for our school in the state meet, which was improved to a gold medal the following year,” he recalled.

When he was called to coach the Indian team for the World Schools Championship in Brazil, the Parali HSS had 12 students who had won national medals.“If I left the school even for a brief stint, all of them would have struggled to  maximise their talent,” said the mild-mannered Manoj.

