Property registration made more convenient in Kerala

Published: 01st November 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 07:39 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Now, a person can register property transactions at any sub-registrar office within a district. “The ‘anywhere registration’ facility will help people conduct registrations more conveniently,” said the Minister for PWD and Registration G Sudhakaran.

Earlier, only district registrars were entitled to conduct the registration of properties falling under the limits of any sub-registrar office in that district. This power has now been divested to all sub-registrars now. “This will help the department service the public better.

In case a regional holiday is announced, people can visit the nearest sub-registrar office to get the work done,” he said. Besides, the new system will ease the crowds in busy registrar offices. Excess applicants can be referred to less crowded offices. The facility is also expected to reduce corruption. There were complaints that officers in busy sub-registrar offices were demanding bribes.

