28 more die of Covid-19, toll crosses 1,500 mark

Over 70% of people who have died so far were aged above 60 | 8,511 more patients recover | Total recoveries in state near 3.5 lakh-mark

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s Covid death toll crossed the 1,500-mark on Sunday with 28 more people being confirmed to have died of the disease.More worryingly, over 70 per cent of the 1,512 deaths reported in the state so far were people aged above 60, indicating that they remain most vulnerable to the infection. Even on Sunday, 23 of the 28 people who died belonged to the above-60 age group. 

However, the case fatality rate in the state remained low at 0.34 per cent against 1.49 per cent nationally. Kerala’s test positivity rate (TPR), an indicator of the spread of the disease, was 14 per cent on Sunday as 7,025 samples out of the 50,010 collected and tested in the past 24 hours turned positive. The new patients included 6,163 people who were infected through local contact and 85 who came from outside the state. In a relief, 8,511 people recovered on the day, taking the total recoveries in the state to 3.48 lakh.  Seven new hotspots were added in Palakkad, Kollam, Kottayam and Idukki. The state has 671 hotspots and 89,675 active Covid cases.

57 cases registered

Of the 57 cases registered for violating prohibitory orders, 23 were from Malappuram, nine from Idukki, 6 each from Thrissur Rural, T’Puram Rural and Pathanamthitta, 5 from Kozhikode City and 2 from Kasaragod

27 arrested in state for violating prohibitory orders

T’Puram: The police on Sunday arrested 27 persons and registered 57 cases in connection with prohibitory order violations across the state. The highest number of arrests for the violations was registered in the Ernakulam Rural limits, Kottayam and Malappuram (4 each), followed by Alappuzha (3), Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kozhikode City and Kasaragod (2 each) and Thiruvananthapuram City and Rural, Thrissur Rural and Wayanad (1 each). Meanwhile, 494 people were arrested for violating Covid-19 protocol in the state. A total of 1,440 cases were registered and 39 vehicles seized. The state police identified as many as 8,721 people who did not wear facemasks and registered one case for quarantine violation. The highest number of cases for Covid protocol violation was registered from Kollam Rural (564). A total of 201 cases were registered within the Kollam City limits, while 287 cases and 189 cases were registered in Thiruvananthapuram Rural and City limits, respectively. Less than 10 cases were registered in Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam City and Kozhikode City. The police said patrolling and crackdown on people violating prohibitory orders and Covid-19 protocol will be intensified in the coming days in view of the spike in cases.

Comments

