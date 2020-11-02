55-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19 hangs himself in Thrissur hospital

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A 55-year-old man, who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19, reportedly died by suicide at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital early on Monday morning.

The man, identified as Sreenivasan, a native of Muthuvara in Thrissur, was also suffering from pancreatitis. Another patient found him hanging in the hospital bathroom.

The man had been admitted to the hospital with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection last week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)