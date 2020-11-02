STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Existential crisis awaits humanity post Covid’ 

Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has said a major existential crisis is awaiting humanity in the near future. 

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Muralee Thummarukudy

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has said a major existential crisis is awaiting humanity in the near future. 

He was speaking at an international webinar on ‘Alternative livelihood programmes in the post-Covid era’ organised by the Centre for Research on Aquatic Resources and Internal Quality Assurance Cell of SD College, Alappuzha, on Saturday.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has quickly transformed from being a health crisis to an economic crisis and further to a livelihood crisis which is unprecedented in human history. Global economy has shrunk and over 50% of jobs have been affected. Coupled with climate change and rapid developments in AI, robotics, 3D printing and IoT, Covid is expected to result in a 46% job loss by 2030, as per the Future of Jobs report of the World Economic Forum released last week,” he said. 

“Future employment would be in ‘green jobs’ such as resource recovery from wastes, renewable energy and sustainable tourism. UNEP has recommended ecosystem-based adaptation and disaster risk reduction. India should get its act together and start implementing long-term projects to avert the crisis,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muralee Thummarukudy COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp