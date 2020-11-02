Homoeo doctors to move court against Ayush dept directive

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ayush department’s directive to the practitioners of ayurveda, siddha and homoeopathy systems not to advertise or prescribe any Ayush drug as a potential cure for Covid-19 has not gone down well with doctors of alternative systems of medicine in the state.

The Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers’ Association (KGHMOA) has decided to move the court challenging the order issued by the Ayush secretary which states those violating the order will face strict action.

They are particularly irked by the fact that the decision comes when the Centre and other states are allowing Ayush practitioners to treat asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic Covid patients. Around 40% of the population in the state have taken homoeopathic preventive medicine so far. KGHMOA president Muhammad Shafeek Masani told TNIE that the International Forum for Promoting Homoeopathy will file a petition this week. “Several other homoeopathic organisations will join the petition,” he said.

The KGHMOA general secretary, Deepa A S said they are unable to distribute preventive medicine despite demand because of a lack of funding. “Apart from the allotment from the National Ayush Mission, we didn’t get any financial aid from the state for medicine distribution. Our request to relieve our doctors from Covid-19 duty at CFLTCs too has fallen on deaf ears,” Deepa said.

The KGHMOA has also written to the PM requesting to issue a protocol regarding the implementation of homoeopathic medicine for the treatment of Covid-19.