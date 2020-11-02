STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Homoeo doctors to move court against Ayush dept directive

The KGHMOA has also written to the PM requesting to issue a protocol regarding the implementation of homoeopathic medicine for the treatment of Covid-19.

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ayush department’s directive to the practitioners of ayurveda, siddha and homoeopathy systems not to advertise or prescribe any Ayush drug as a potential cure for Covid-19 has not gone down well with doctors of alternative systems of medicine in the state. 

The Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers’ Association (KGHMOA) has decided to move the  court challenging the order issued by the Ayush secretary which states those violating the order will face strict action. 

They are particularly irked by the fact that the decision comes when the Centre and other states are allowing Ayush practitioners to treat asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic Covid patients. Around 40% of the population in the state have taken homoeopathic preventive medicine so far. KGHMOA president Muhammad Shafeek Masani told TNIE that the International Forum for Promoting Homoeopathy will file a petition this week. “Several other homoeopathic organisations will join the petition,” he said.

The KGHMOA general secretary, Deepa A S said they are unable to distribute preventive medicine despite demand because of a lack of funding. “Apart from the allotment from the National Ayush Mission, we didn’t get any financial aid from the state for medicine distribution. Our request to relieve our doctors from Covid-19 duty at CFLTCs too has fallen on deaf ears,” Deepa said. 

The KGHMOA has also written to the PM requesting to issue a protocol regarding the implementation of homoeopathic medicine for the treatment of Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp