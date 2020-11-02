STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IUML to join stir against economic reservation, but won’t lead from front 

E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, who is the  IUML national organising secretary, said the state government has sabotaged the reservation system in the country.

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

IUML Leader PK Kunhalikutty

IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty (Express Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In line with its opposition to the 10 per cent reservation for economic backward sections among the forward castes, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will take part in the protests to be organised by the Samvarana Samudaya Munnani. The IUML move pits the party against its senior alliance partner Congress which has welcomed the government decision. 

However, PK Kunhalikutty,  national general secretary,  IUML, made it clear that the party will not be spearheading the protest which will also include Ezhava, Vanika, Latin Catholic and the SC/ST sections.“The IUML will join them in the protest against the reservation. We will also strongly oppose the economic reservation. The position taken by the state and Central governments in the matter should be opposed,” Kunhalikutty said. 

E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, who is the  IUML national organising secretary, said the state government has sabotaged the reservation system in the country. “The state and Central governments have done injustice to backward communities by providing reservation for forward castes. The new reservation system will lead to injustice. The eligibility criteria for the economic reservation itself proves it. A person with 50 cents of land in a corporation area is eligible for the economic reservation. In  corporation limits, a cent of land is worth around `25 lakh. Those people cannot be included among the economically weaker sections,” E T said.

He also said the government had tried to give communal colour to the protests against economic reservation. “It is not an issue affecting the Muslim community alone. It is a matter which affects the fundamentals of the reservation policy,” he added. According to the IUML leaders, the party differed with the Congress on the issue of reservation for forward castes.

Gross injustice, says E T
E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, who is the  IUML national organising secretary, said the new reservation system will lead to injustice. The eligibility criteria for the economic reservation itself proves it. A person with 50 cents of land in a corporation area is eligible for the economic reservation. In  corporation limits, a cent is worth around `25 lakh. Those people cannot be included among the economically weaker sections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML PK Kunhalikutty reservation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp