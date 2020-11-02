Kerala University officials taste RTI bitter pill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s back to the classroom for the registrar and joint registrar of the University of Kerala. The two officials, who were assigned to deal with Right to Information (RTI) queries in matters relating to the varsity, will soon be attending training sessions on the RTI Act.

Chief Information Commissioner Vinson M Paul has issued the unprecedented directive after the two university officials allegedly harassed an RTI applicant since June by providing irrelevant information. The vice-chancellor of the university has been directed to arrange the training programme for the joint registrar (varsity’s state public information officer), registrar (appellate authority) and other staff in the RTI section at the Institute of Management in Government (IMG).

The commission also directed the joint registrar to give a satisfactory explanation for his lapse, failing which penal action under Section 20 (1) of the RTI Act will be taken against him. The commission wondered whether the registrar had even gone through the RTI Act and advised him to study it in detail.

The commission’s directive was issued on the basis of a petition filed by Immanuel Thomas, who retired as a professor and HoD of Psychology from the university. In March, the University Syndicate had ordered that Immanuel not be allowed to enter the Kariyavattom campus. He approached the varsity with an RTI

query to know the grounds on which the Syndicate issued such an order.

With the varsity providing him irrelevant information after repeated pleas, Immanuel approached the state information commission. “The SPIO (joint registrar) is not an authority to function as a sheer post office. He has to ensure that the reply contains all information as sought by the seeker,” ruled the commission.

The commission directed the registrar to ensure that correct information as sought by the applicant is furnished. “If the information sought by the appellant is not available in any of the files, registers or computer system of the respondent institution, the fact thereof should be intimated to the appellant clearly,” directed the commission.

RTI activists welcomed the commission’s decision and said it would deter officials from harassing applicants. According to education and RTI activist M Shajarkhan, cases of officials denying or providing incomplete information to applicants are on the rise.