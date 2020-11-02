STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala University officials taste RTI bitter pill

The commission directed the registrar to ensure that correct information as sought by the applicant is furnished.

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s back to the classroom for the registrar and joint registrar of the University of Kerala. The two officials, who were assigned to deal with Right to Information (RTI) queries in matters relating to the varsity, will soon be attending training sessions on the RTI Act. 

Chief Information Commissioner Vinson M Paul has issued the unprecedented directive after the two university officials allegedly harassed an RTI applicant since June by providing irrelevant information. The vice-chancellor of the university has been directed to arrange the training programme for the joint registrar (varsity’s state public information officer), registrar (appellate authority) and other staff in the RTI section at the Institute of Management in Government (IMG). 

The commission also directed the joint registrar to give a satisfactory explanation for his lapse, failing which penal action under Section 20 (1) of the RTI Act will be taken against him. The commission wondered whether the registrar had even gone through the RTI Act and advised him to study it in detail. 

The commission’s directive was issued on the basis of a petition filed by Immanuel Thomas, who retired as a professor and HoD of Psychology from the university. In March, the University Syndicate had ordered that Immanuel not be allowed to enter the Kariyavattom campus. He approached the varsity with an RTI

query to know the grounds on which the Syndicate issued such an order. 
With the varsity providing him irrelevant information after repeated pleas, Immanuel approached the state information commission. “The SPIO (joint registrar) is not an authority to function as a sheer post office. He has to ensure that the reply contains all information as sought by the seeker,” ruled the commission.

The commission directed the registrar to ensure that correct information as sought by the applicant is furnished. “If the information sought by the appellant is not available in any of the files, registers or computer system of the respondent institution, the fact thereof should be intimated to the appellant clearly,” directed the commission. 

RTI activists welcomed the commission’s decision and said it would deter officials from harassing applicants. According to education and RTI activist M Shajarkhan, cases of officials denying or providing incomplete information to applicants are on the rise. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University RTI
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp