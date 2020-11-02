Pinarayi opens 15 more cyber crime police stations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Social media should not be used as a platform to take revenge on or defame people. We should draw a line to ensure that a certain level of discipline is maintained online,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was speaking after inaugurating 15 new Cyber Crime police stations in the state via videoconferencing here on Sunday. The chief minister also launched the new building of Malakkappara police station in Thrissur district.With the newly inaugurated stations, all 19 police districts now have cyber crime police stations.