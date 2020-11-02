Printed facemasks to get a space in election campaigning

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With facemasks becoming a necessity in the Covid scenario, political fronts are gearing up to use them in the upcoming local body election campaign. Political parties have been restricted from organising gatherings because of Covid protocol. With fronts deciding to use available resources for mass campaigning, mask manufacturers and printing shops are expecting a large number of orders in the coming days.

“We have already received enquiries from various quarters for masks with pictures of candidates and party symbols. Since major political parties are yet to announce the names of candidates, we can’t start the printing now. We hope to start the printing process within a week as political parties are in the final lap of declaring the names of candidates,” said Ayoob of Sign Designs, a printing shop at Alathur in Palakkad. The printed masks with the symbols of political parties are selling at a price ranging from `25 to `100.

“If there is a high demand, we can print the slogans along with the party symbols on the facemasks. We are making double-layered masks that can help prevent the spread of the virus infection,” said a shop owner in Kochi who didn’t want to be named. The shops are also making keychains for political parties expecting a huge business during the election days.

“The upcoming poll campaign will be different from the previous polls. Holding a public meeting will be a major issue now. Hence, the latest possible strategies will be adopted to reach out to the public. The party hasn’t taken an official stance in this regard yet,” said V P Chandran, CPM member and corporation councillor.