30 prisoners released early to be brought back to jail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has cancelled the early release of 30 prisoners and decided to bring them back to jail. Those who were involved in criminal cases after release are being brought back to the jail to complete the remaining part of their earlier sentence as per an order issued by the home Department. In February 2011, during the fag end of the V S Achuthanandan government, 209 prisoners who were serving life term — including those involved in political murders — were given premature release for good conduct.

The decision had then led to a major furore for political reasons. Following the government decision, three writ petitions were filed before the Kerala high Court terming it as arbitrary. In 2019, the hC quashed the government decision and directed it to examine the proposal afresh. The government then constituted a four-member panel under the additional chief secretary (Home) to examine each case.

The panel, which examined each case and went through police and probation officer reports, found that of the 209, 22 people died while 27 were involved in criminal cases after their release. The panel recommended that these 27 persons be imprisoned again to complete the remaining part of their sentence and the other 160 persons be allowed to remain free in view of their satisfactory conduct.

Prisoners with adverse probation report to be re-incarcerated

The attorney-general recommended that only those prisoners who have got favourable reports from the police, probation officers and jail superintendent should be recommended for premature release. Going by this, three prisoners who were earlier found eligible did not satisfy the criteria. “The persons who were either involved in criminal cases after their release from prison or whose police/probation report is negative shall be re-incarcerated for completing the remaining period of sentence,” said the Home Department’s order which also made it clear that those who are involved in crimes after release will continue to be free. Of the 30 identified prisoners, one is in jail. The remaining 29 will be brought back soon.

“Correctional services are what the prison department imparts. As per norms, if prisoners sent on premature release violate the conditions of good conduct, the release can be cancelled. If the prisoners are involved in criminal offences, they would be called back to serve the remaining period of imprisonment,” said Alexander Jacob, former DGP (Prisons).

Prisoners to be brought back

Central Prison, Kannur: 5

Open Prison, Cheemeni: 6

Open Prison, Nettukaltheri: 14

Central Prison, Thiruvananthapuram: 4

Central Prison, Viyyur: 1