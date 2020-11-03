STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

30 prisoners released early to be brought back to jail

The Kerala government has cancelled the early release of 30 prisoners and decided to bring them back to jail.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has cancelled the early release of 30 prisoners and decided to bring them back to jail. Those who were involved in criminal cases after release are being brought back to the jail to complete the remaining part of their earlier sentence as per an order issued by the home Department. In February 2011, during the fag end of the V S Achuthanandan government, 209 prisoners who were serving life term — including those involved in political murders — were given premature release for good conduct.

The decision had then led to a major furore for political reasons. Following the government decision, three writ petitions were filed before the Kerala high Court terming it as arbitrary. In 2019, the hC quashed the government decision and directed it to examine the proposal afresh. The government then constituted a four-member panel under the additional chief secretary (Home) to examine each case.

The panel, which examined each case and went through police and probation officer reports, found that of the 209, 22 people died while 27 were involved in criminal cases after their release. The panel recommended that these 27 persons be imprisoned again to complete the remaining part of their sentence and the other 160 persons be allowed to remain free in view of their satisfactory conduct.

Prisoners with adverse probation report to be re-incarcerated

The attorney-general recommended that only those prisoners who have got favourable reports from the police, probation officers and jail superintendent should be recommended for premature release. Going by this, three prisoners who were earlier found eligible did not satisfy the criteria.  “The persons who were either involved in criminal cases after their release from prison or whose police/probation report is negative shall be re-incarcerated for completing the remaining period of sentence,” said the Home Department’s order which also made it clear that those who are involved in crimes after release will continue to be free. Of the 30 identified prisoners, one is in jail. The remaining 29 will be brought back soon.

“Correctional services are what the prison department imparts. As per norms, if prisoners sent on premature release violate the conditions of good conduct, the release can be cancelled. If the prisoners are involved in criminal offences, they would be called back to serve the remaining period of imprisonment,” said Alexander Jacob, former DGP (Prisons).

Prisoners to be brought back 
Central Prison, Kannur: 5
Open Prison, Cheemeni: 6
Open Prison, Nettukaltheri: 14
Central Prison, Thiruvananthapuram: 4
Central Prison, Viyyur: 1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp