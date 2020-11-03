Bizarre: Idukki residents stop shifting of patients to hospital, call Covid a myth

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a bizarre incident, a few residents of Vattavada Colony here prevented health officials and police from shifting 10 Covid-19 patients to the Idukki Medical College Hospital on Sunday alleging that the disease is a myth created by the health department.

The officials were held up for nearly three hours. Of the total 131 residents of the colony who were subjected to antigen tests led by Vattavada medical officer Peter Prince, 10 tested positive.

Following this, the officials decided to shift them to MCH and arranged two ambulances to reach the area by noon. However, the patients were stopped from entering the ambulances by a group of people who alleged that Covid was a false conception.

The health and police officials were also detained. The situation was brought under control after Vattavada panchayat president Ramaaraj held a meeting with the local people, following which the patients were shifted to the MCH.