Gold smuggling: Probe agencies executing pre-decided plan, alleges Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ChieF Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has been justifying the probe by various central agencies into the gold smuggling and related cases all these days, lashed out at them on Monday saying they were encroaching into the state government’s executive powers. Under pressure after probe agencies zeroed in on his office, Pinarayi said they were acting like political opponents, according to a script written with vested motives.

“The state government’s constitutional powers and the right to take policy decisions won’t be surrendered before anyone,” said a visibly enraged Pinarayi. “If the investigation agencies start probing all programmes and policies of the state governments, it would only weaken the democratic system,” said Pinarayi, in an apparent reference to the move to probe the K-Fon project.

The CM said it should be suspected whether the investigation agencies are being used to pull up the state government. “efforts are on to inspect the K-Fon project. It’s a move clearly aimed at subverting this initiative,” he said. “howeve r, the re ar e attempts to appropriate such rights and to keep state government’s development projects in the dark. The government won’t allow party politics to supersede constitutional proceedings,” he said.

CM criticises selective leaking of information to media

Pinarayi also criticised selective leaking of information to the media by the probe agencies. “Some people working from outside seem to decide the course of investigation. Depositions leaked selectively find space in the media to suit certain interests,” he said.He said the investigating agencies were exceeding their jurisdiction and it should be suspected whether this was part of a deliberate effort to malign the government. The government will make the necessary interventions within the existing legal framework, he added.

Pinarayi said the state had approached the Centre for a comprehensive probe with the legitimate expectation that there would be a proper investigation. “But it looks like these agencies are executing a pre-decided plan scripted by external forces. The plan with ulterior motives is to target a particular individual or a section of people. It should be suspected whether the interventions by the Enforcement Directorate that go beyond its jurisdiction are heading in the right direction,” said the chief minister.

Pinarayi said a “colonial approach” is being adopted by the agencies to portray the entire state machinery as culpable.

Referring to the agencies summoning LIFE Mission CEO U V Jose for a second time, Pinarayi said such actions would only help to demoralise officials.Things have come to such a pass that the central agencies are now attempting to take a call on all state government plans and policies.”Such a move can’t be accepted. Political opponents may try to undermine the morale of bureaucrats and derail developmental initiatives. But the question is whether investigative agencies can do the same,” he asked. He also criticised a section of the media for supporting anti-government moves.