Kerala actor abduction case: High Court defers trial till November 6

Justice V G Arun issued the order on the petitions filed by the state government and the survivor, seeking to transfer the case to another court.

Published: 03rd November 2020 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday deferred the trial in the actor abduction and sexual assault case pending before the Additional Special Sessions Court, Ernakulam, till Friday. The trial was scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

When the case came up for hearing, advocate S Sreekumar, appearing for the survivor, submitted that while she was being cross-examined, the defence counsel asked her various questions to insinuate that her character and conduct are questionable.

Those questions were objected to by the prosecutor, but they were overruled by the trial judge and permitted the defence to continue. There were complaints that some of the witnesses too were harassed. The counsel submitted that a change of court would not affect the time limit fixed by the Supreme Court for completing the trial. If the prosecutor gives up his engagement, it could delay the trial.

"The prosecutor himself has lost faith in the court. Can the prosecution continue the examination of witnesses when the relationship with the judge has strained?" he asked.

The High Court asked the counsel whether the cumulative effect of all his arguments should lead the court to the only conclusion that the judge was biased. The court further observed that there could have been flaws in the manner in which orders were passed or for the delay in passing them. 

"But does it reflect that there is bias on the mind of the judicial officer?" the court asked.

Appearing for the state, senior public prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy sought to call for a report from the trial judge that whether she was still interested in continuing with trial when such allegations were made by the prosecutor and the survivor. 

Usually, when such allegations are made, the judges would recuse themselves from hearing the case. Though objections were raised during several occasions, the court did not record them. It was only after the prosecutor stated that he would walk out of the court that some objections were recorded.

The court will consider the case on Friday.

