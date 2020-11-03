Mani loyalist Augusthy in Joseph faction

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major boost to the UDF, which has commenced work for upcoming local body elections, veteran Kerala Congress (M) leader EJ Augusthy joined the PJ Joseph faction on Monday. Augusthy, a staunch K M Mani loyalist and the senior-most member of KC(M), had been staying away from active politics post the split in the party. Augusthy is expected to be made the UDF chairman in the district.

He received an enthusiastic welcome from the Congress and KC(M) workers when he turned up at the venue of the UDF meeting on Monday. Commenting on Jose’s decision to jump on the LDF bandwagon, Augusthy called it suicidal. With the stage set for the Election Commission to issue the notification for the coming local body elections as early as by next week, the political parties and major fronts have gone into electioneering mode in the district.

The district unit of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has formally commenced seat-sharing talks by convening a meeting in the presence of AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy and senior UDF leaders P J Joseph and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. Though a stormy session was expected in view of KC(M) leader P J Joseph staking his claim to all the seats held by his party in the outgoing local bodies, the meeting concluded without going into detail the number of seats for each constituent party.

The meeting also decided to convene a detailed meeting on November 8, in the presence of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, UDF convener M M Hasan, Oommen Chandy and others, which is expected to resolve all the disputes with regard to seat sharing.

Chandy told the meeting that both inter and intra-party issues plaguing the constituent parties were satisfactorily resolved before they escalated and that the coalition is sitting pretty in the run up to the election. “The leadership could find out and resolve the issues democratically within the framework of the coalition. People are fed-up with the ongoing developments in the state administration and they badly want a change. UDF is bound to ensure a victory that the people expect from us. We have to remain united and gain the confidence of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, seat-sharing talks in the UDF are progressing without any major issue at the grama panchayat level. However, issues are likely to crop up during discussions on seat sharing in the block panchayats and district panchayat. But these will be held only in the next stage. Of the 22 divisions in the district panchayat, the Congress and undivided KC(M) had contested 11 seats last time. Though Joseph staked claim to 11 seats despite Jose K Mani-led faction having broken away, the UDF is unlikely to give in to the demand.

‘Local body polls will be over by Dec 31’

Kochi: The State Election Commission (SEC) has told the High Court that necessary steps have been taken to complete the election to Local Self-Government Institutions before December 31. The commission made the submission in response to the petition filed by P C George, MLA, seeking a directive to defer the election to local bodies in the light of the Covid-19 situation in Kerala. The SEC said an all-party meeting was convened on conducting the elections and a majority of parties had sought to postpone the same for some time. At the same time, they had expressed concern over the indefinite postponement of the polls. The court has reserved its order on the MLA’s petition.

State Election Commission enforces ban on transfers

T’Puram: Ahead of the local body elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) has imposed a ban on transfer of government employees and teachers from November 2. The order, issued to the chief secretary and other department heads, will be in effect till the polls are over. “The ban will ensure that the elections take place smoothly,” said State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran. Employees from various departments have been assigned duties of electoral registration officers and returning officers by the commission. He discussed the enforcement of Covid-19 protocol and deployment of police to booths with State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Monday. “The discussions will help SEC decide whether to conduct the polls in a single phase or in two phases,” said an officer. The district police chiefs will submit the list of sensitive booths soon. The SEC will hold discussions with collectors and the chief secretary on Wednesday to finalise poll arrangements.