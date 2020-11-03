STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PG doctors at McHs rue lack of other exposure

Stuck with Covid duty, they and house surgeons are being robbed of crucial experience of working in other depts, attending to surgeries

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Postgraduate doctors and house surgeons at various government and private medical college hospitals have written letters to their respective hospital authorities and state health department expressing their concerns on spending most of their training time handling only Covid patients. This, they have pointed out, has limited their exposure to other clinical  experience.

According to PG medicos, without the exposure to practical experience by attending to all kinds of patients with diverse clinical conditions, their growth and experience as medical professionals are being hampered. When the number of Covid patients started rising sharply, the various MCHs were declared Covid hospitals in April.

Now, these are tertiary care centres for handling category C (critically ill) Covid patients. Since April, PG students have been busy doing the data entry of Covid patients being admitted to the hospitals and preparing reports of their health conditions. 

Neha Rajan (name changed), a postgraduate student at Kozhikode MCH, said before Covid, the hospital used to handle over 3,000 patients in the outpatient section and more than 100 different surgeries under various departments on a daily basis. “We have not learnt any special skills during the last eight months. Without any clinical experience, it will be difficult to treat patients in future,” she pointed out.

“With the Covid spread, hardly any surgeries are being performed and the OP wing has been closed for several weeks. My classmates and I have not met non-Covid patients for more than three months now. The present system focusing just on Covid cases is hindering the training and education of medicos. This will cause long-lasting damage to society and health services.”

Postgraduate students and house surgeons at the Ernakulam MCH also have been facing the same situation since it was declared a Covid hospital in March. “There are 72 house surgeons at the MCH and we all are getting affected due to the present Covid situation. Other than our MCH in Ernakulam, we are also posted in the Kottayam and Alappuzha MCHs.

Normally, we should have to complete a month of Covid duty and the remaining period in other departments. Now, we have completed more than five months of Covid duty at the MCH itself. Even the PG students are struggling, as their exposure to surgeries and other departments are getting affected,” said Siby Jose, a house surgeon at the Ernakulam MCH.

“We have only a 12-month house surgency period and almost seven months have gone now. It is sad that Covid has taken away our exposure to other fields of medicine and surgery. We fear that this will affect us in the future,” said Siby.

No interns next year?
The issue was also raised by senior doctors at various meetings. According to them, postgraduate training has been affected because of the priority given to Covid care in medical colleges. Besides, classes of MBBS students have come to a standstill and most of them have been confined to their homes for more than six months now.

Due to the present situation, the exams scheduled for June and July have been delayed. If this continues, there will be no interns working in the MCHs for several months next year, they said.(With inputs from Anuja Susan Varghese in Kochi and Shainu Mohan in T’Puram)

‘pandemic will revive medical edu system’
Deputy Superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram MCH Santhosh Kumar S S said the pandemic would revive the medical education system in Kerala.

“The students should take this situation in a positive manner as it’s giving them a unique opportunity. The students are getting more exposure and students specialising in various streams have got the opportunity to work in ICUs, casualties etc.  Ever since the lifting of lockdown restrictions, non-Covid patients are coming for treatment at the MCH. Covid-19 patients also have various other ailments. Hence, the exposure is still there,” said Santhosh Kumar. He agreed that the UG classes have been affected.

“Online classes are going on but the students are not getting clinical and lab exposures. We hope things will get back to normal in the coming days,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PG doctors COVID 19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp