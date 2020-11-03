Police-Maoist encounter in Kerala's Wayanad, one ultra shot dead

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The Police and Maoists have come across in Wayanad today early morning resulting in an encounter and death of an extremist. ThunderBolt state chief Chaithra Teresa John told TNIE that the encounter was by a joint team consisting of TB commandos and local police.

Sources said a patrol team of ThunderBolt commandos, the special wing to combat Maoists, came across the ultras at Panthipoyil in the catchment area of Banasura Sagar dam and a shootout took place. Though initially it was said that a Maoist has been shot at, it was later confirmed that he succumbed to injuries.

The high range district has been having Maoist presence for many years and it is said to be the Kabali Dalam of the CPI (Maoist) operating in the forest here. Wayanad witnessed the killing of Maoist CP Jaleel last year in an alleged encounter with police at Vythiri. Later, a forensic report has put police in the dock over the police theory of encounter.

