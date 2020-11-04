Bineesh Kodiyeri used benamis to manage illegal assets: ED

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate probing the money trail in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case has claimed that the modus operandi of Bineesh Kodiyeri has been to create many “benamidars” and transfer assets in their names to avoid detection.An ED report filed in a Bengaluru court and accessed by TNIE said huge amounts of cash were deposited in his bank accounts since 2012, and there was disparity in the income tax returns (ITR) filed and cash deposited in the accounts. In 2018-19, for instance, a total of `54.89 lakh was deposited in his accounts while the declared income as per his ITR was `13.20 lakh.

The ED said such huge cash deposits are nothing but proceeds of crime generated through narcotics business.Moreover, while questioning, Bineesh also revealed the names of two benami companies — Rianha Event Management Pvt Ltd registered in Ernakulam and Yoush Events Management and Productions Pvt Ltd registered in Bengaluru — the agency said in its report filed while seeking extension of his custody for interrogation.

“The current directors of the companies are Mohammed Anoop, who has already accepted that he is working for Bineesh, and Rijesh Ravindran. It is suspected that huge money laundering has happened through these two companies, managed by Bineesh,” the application filed by Rahul Sinha, ED Deputy Director, said. The central agency said it has sought details of the companies from the under Registrar of Companies and is awaiting details.

According to the agency, Abdul Latheef, an accused in the gold smuggling case, is also a benamidar of Bineesh and is associated with his restaurant Old Coffee House in Thiruvananthapuram. The agency believes Abdul Latheef was holding and managing the assets Bineesh had generated through illegal drugs business. Another benamidar, Al Jassan Abdul Jabbar, is suspected to be managing his ultra luxury cars business, it said.

Unaccounted money details

Year Cash Declared deposit income

2012-13 Rs 51.06L Rs 6.72L

2013-14 Rs 65.66L Rs 5.36L

2014-15 Rs 53.55L Rs 5.35L

2015-16 Rs 56.29L Rs 49.78L

2016-17 Rs 1.18cr Rs 25.38L

2017-18 Rs 1.16 cr Rs 16.29L

2018-19 Rs 54.89L Rs 13.20L