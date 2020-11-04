STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bineesh Kodiyeri used benamis to manage illegal assets: ED

Report in court points to disparity in cash deposits and I-T returns, says huge amounts of money nothing but proceeds of drug deals

Published: 04th November 2020 02:38 AM

Bineesh Kodiyeri

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate probing the money trail in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case has claimed that the modus operandi of Bineesh Kodiyeri has been to create many “benamidars” and transfer assets in their names to avoid detection.An ED report filed in a Bengaluru court and accessed by TNIE said huge amounts of cash were deposited in his bank accounts since 2012, and there was disparity in the income tax returns (ITR) filed and cash deposited in the accounts. In 2018-19, for instance, a total of `54.89 lakh was deposited in his accounts while the declared income as per his ITR was `13.20 lakh.

The ED said such huge cash deposits are nothing but proceeds of crime generated through narcotics business.Moreover, while questioning, Bineesh also revealed the names of two benami companies — Rianha Event Management Pvt Ltd registered in Ernakulam and Yoush Events Management and Productions Pvt Ltd registered in Bengaluru — the agency said in its report filed while seeking extension of his custody for interrogation. 

“The current directors of the companies are Mohammed Anoop, who has already accepted that he is working for Bineesh, and Rijesh Ravindran. It is suspected that huge money laundering has happened through these two companies, managed by Bineesh,” the application filed by Rahul Sinha, ED Deputy Director, said. The central agency said it has sought details of the companies from the under Registrar of Companies  and is awaiting details.

According to the agency, Abdul Latheef, an accused in the gold smuggling case, is also a benamidar of Bineesh and is associated with his restaurant Old Coffee House in Thiruvananthapuram. The agency believes Abdul Latheef was holding and managing the assets Bineesh had generated through illegal drugs business. Another benamidar, Al Jassan Abdul Jabbar, is suspected to be managing his ultra luxury cars business, it said. 

Unaccounted  money details

Year    Cash    Declared     deposit    income
2012-13     Rs 51.06L      Rs 6.72L
2013-14     Rs 65.66L      Rs 5.36L
2014-15     Rs 53.55L      Rs 5.35L
2015-16     Rs 56.29L      Rs 49.78L
2016-17     Rs 1.18cr       Rs 25.38L
2017-18     Rs 1.16 cr      Rs 16.29L
2018-19     Rs 54.89L      Rs 13.20L

