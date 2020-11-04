Kerala govt withdraws general consent for CBI to carry out any investigation in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to withdraw the general permission given to the CBI for undertaking any investigation in the state.

The state government's decision comes after the CBI started an investigation into the allegations connected to the Life Mission project on a plea by Anil Akkara and summoned officials.

The CBI is empowered to investigate complaints of corruption against central government employees in any state in the country.

The CPM state secretariat had asked the state government to explore the feasibility of withdrawing the general consent given to the CBI in Kerala, which was supported by the CPI.

Earlier, five non-BJP ruled governments in the country had also withdrawn their consent to the CBI to probe cases in their jurisdiction.

In 2017, the state had given its general consent to investigate cases under the Delhi Special Police Establishment.

The state government decision will not affect the investigation into various cases being undertaken by the CBI. But the agency requires the consent of the state goverment or court for registering new cases.