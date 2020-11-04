Loan default case adds to Bineesh Kodiyeri's worries

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: There’s more trouble for Bineesh Kodiyeri. Currently in Enforcement Directorate’s custody in Bengaluru on charges of funding a drug cartel, CPM state secretary’s son has been named in a `30.74-lakh loan default case. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has filed a case against Bineesh and his two partners -- Anand Padmanabhan of Kudappanakkunnu and Arun S of Muttada -- for defaulting on the repayment of the loan. They had taken the amount from the bank’s Kazhakkoottam branch to finance Old Coffee House, a Thiruvananthapuram-based multi-cuisine restaurant. They had obtained the money by mortgaging the property of one Mini Pradeep of Thirumala in the state capital.

Even though the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), which facilitates the recovery of defaulted loan money from bank customers, had issued notice to the three, they did not appear before it. Now, the DRT has posted the case to November 25 for producing the original documents relied upon by the bank for providing the loan.

In its application filed with the DRT through advocate C Ajith Kumar on May 28, 2020, PNB said Bineesh stood as the guarantor for the loan. “Old Coffee House had obtained a loan worth `50 lakh from our Kazhakkoottam branch in May 2017. Subsequently the partners defaulted on the repayment,” the bank said.“It is clear from the conduct of the partners that they have no intention to clear the dues. Sufficient opportunity was granted to them to clear the loan liabilities. The outstanding liability as on May 10, 2020, under the cash credit and term loan accounts, stands at `10.51 lakh and `20.23 lakh, respectively,” the bank said.

Bineesh deposited huge amounts of cash in IDBI, HDFC banks, says ED

The ED said it is also trying to gather financial details of UAFX solutions, Car Palaces, Capito Lights and KK Rocks Quarry — all directly or indirectly linked to the CPM Kerala secretary’s son.It said a verification of Bineesh’s bank accounts revealed that huge amounts of cash were deposited in both IDBI and HDFC Bank accounts. Bineesh has not given a satisfactory reply about its source. “The deposits are not commensurate with the income tax returns filed by him,” said an ED official.

According to the ED, in a bid to defend himself, Bineesh claimed that the money transferred to the account of Anoop was sourced from the loan taken in his partnership firm Old Coffee House’s name from Punjab National Bank against the mortgage of his mother-in-law’s immovable property. However, on analysing the bank accounts, it was found that the cash was transferred to Anoop’s account even before PNB credited the amount in Bineesh’s name, the agency said.

The ED also said that it will inquire with regard to the loan taken by the partnership firm from the bank. “Bineesh also revealed that he was based in Dubai from 2008 to 2013 and also enjoyed an NRI status during that period. During his stay in Dubai, he was also involved in a bank fraud case. It is suspected that he was involved in money laundering and the same needs to be investigated,” the agency’s said.

Binoy, lawyers visit ED office in B’luru

Bengaluru: A day after the Special PMLA Court extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri till November 7, his brother Binoy, along with the former’s lawyers, reportedly went to the ED office in Bengaluru on Tuesday to meet him. However, it’s not clear whether the ED officials allowed Binoy to meet Bineesh. ED officials have refused to comment regarding Binoy’s visit.

ED team from Bengaluru reaches state to verify Bineesh’s financial dealings

T’Puram: An eight-member team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Bengaluru reached the state capital accompanied with Income Tax officers on Tuesday. The ED team, probing the money laundering case against Bineesh Kodiyeri, is likely to raid Bineesh’s house at Maruthankuzhy on Wednesday. It may also raid his partner Abdul Latheef’s house and other institutions where he had investments and shares. Sources said the team will carry out verification of Bineesh’s bank accounts and bank statements in the capital and a raid may take place only after the verification.

The sleuths decided to inspect his financial deals and accounts based on his statements recorded from Bengaluru. Car Palace, a car accessories shop of his partner, the Old Coffee House, UAFX Solutions, Capito Light, K K Rocks Quarry are under the ED scanner and may be raided, said sources.