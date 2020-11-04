Mullappally booked under non-bailable sections

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city woman police station attached to the Cantonment police on Tuesday registered a case against KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran for his misogynist remarks against the solar scam accused woman.

The police have invoked non-bailable charges under Section 354A (making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Earlier, State Police Chief Loknath Behera had handed over the complaint of the solar scam accused about Mullappally’s derogatory remarks against her to City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay for further action.

On Monday, she had also filed a complaint to the State Women’s Commission.During the protest event on Sunday by the KPCC, Mullappally said the chief minister should not think that he could escape by fielding an adulteress to tell stories about UDF leaders.