Police gun down yet another Maoist. Congress cries foul, seeks probe

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KAPIKKALAM (WAYANAD): The police gunned down Maoist leader Vel Murugan here on Tuesday morning, with the Tamil Nadu native becoming the eighth Maoist to lose life in the state since the Left government took over. The 32-year-old was killed in a combined action by the Kerala Police and its Maoist combat force, Thunderbolt, in Banasura Hill near the Meenmutti waterfalls at Padinjarathara in Wayanad. Another Maoist is said to be injured.

The Congress did not waste any time to cry foul, with Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala suspecting it to be a fake encounter and demanding an unbiased probe.“An unbiased probe has to be initiated into the Padinjarathara incident which saw one person getting killed,” said Chennithala.The police said a team of 15 commandos and police officers led by Mananthavady SI Biju Antony came across six Maoists 200 metres above the waterfalls in deep forest during patrolling. “The incident took place around 9.15am. We’ve been combing the area for some time following the threat of a police station attack,” Thunderbolt state chief Chaithra Teresa John told TNIE.

Police say Maoists fired first, forcing the officers to retaliate resulting in Murugan’s death. Maoists ran scattered once the shootout began and they quickly retreated to the forest. Murugan’s body was found in the search held afterwards. According to the police, a 330 rifle and Maoist literature were seized. The police said Tamil Nadu anti-naxal wing Q Branch identified the body.Mediapersons were blocked down the hill at Kapikkalam, some four kilometres away from the spot. Though they protested, the police did not budge.

Murugan belonged to Kabani Dalam?

Murugan, 32, a native of Theni, Tamil Nadu, was a law student who discontinued studies. It is learnt that he was the second in command of Kabani Dalam of CPI (Maoist) Western Ghat Zone. Son of Sendu and Annammal, his brother is a lawyer in Madurai. The police said there are many cases against Myrugan at eight police stations in Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad.