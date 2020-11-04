STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police maintain secrecy on Maoist encounter

Media and rights activists prevented from visiting the site even after hours; rights activist claims local police and forest officials were also kept away
 

Police grill local residents before letting them into Kapikkalam, where the Maoist encounter took place, near Padinjarathara in Wayanad on Tuesday.

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KAPIKKALAM (WAYANAD): he alleged encounter between police and Maoists which took place in Banasura hill on Tuesday was wrapped in complete secrecy. The mediapersons and rights activists were blocked four kilometres down at Kapikkalam and local residents were also let in only after tight scrutiny. Though mediapersons sought permission to enter the forest at least for taking visuals, if not the alleged encounter site, police did not budge.

It is learnt that the extra precautions were taken this time after the forensic report found holes in the police encounter theory in the death of Maoist C P Jaleel that happened at Vythiri Upavan resort on March 6 last year. 

While the police said the encounter happened around 9am on Tuesday, some local people said they had heard gunshots in the hill on Monday night itself. Only around 7pm on Tuesday, District Police Chief G Poonguzhali briefed the media about the incident. “It was the Maoists who fired first. The fire exchange lasted for 30 minutes,” she said. 

Mediapersons protest against police for not letting them into the encounter site and not providing information even several hours after the incident | T P Sooraj

‘Porattam’ leader Shanto Lal alleged that the entire cover-up smacks of yet another fake encounter. “Why did the police not permit media persons to visit the area even after hours? A Maoist is said to be injured. If so, has he been provided with medical care? There is no communication at all and authorities are scrambling to hush up something,” he alleged. 

When mediapersons pointed out that they were allowed to go to the site in Karulayi forest where a similar fire exchange had taken place in 2016, in which three Maoists were killed, the police did not to pay heed. Local residents too were not spared. Women and children who went to collect ration items were asked to present their identity cards before proceeding. 

When asked about the unprecedented secrecy maintained by the police in the incident, District Collector Adeela Abdulla expressed helplessness. “I was told that the superintendent of police would brief media,” she said.

“Media persons were not allowed even after completing the inquest process. Local police and forest department officials were also excluded and the entire shootout area was cordoned off by Thunderbolt commandos. This points to another fake encounter,” alleged Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam secretary C P Rasheed.

