Vigilance notice to those who got iPhones in lucky draw

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance has reportedly served notice on all iPhone users who got them through a lucky draw which took place at the UAE Consulate last year for seizing them as part of the investigation into the LIFE Mission scam.

On Monday, the sleuths seized the iPhone of Praveen Raj of Peyad who got it through the contest. According to vigilance, the iPhones were distributed as a bribe by Unitac Builders managing director Santhosh Eapen.

The chief minister’s former principal secretary, M Sivasankar, is also on the list of users. Earlier, Eapen had told vigilance officers that he had presented five iPhones to Swapna. Phones were gifted to Padmanabha Sarma who is the manager of an airline, Jithu, Praveen and Rajeevan. Rajeevan is an additional protocol officer and he had surrendered the phone to the secretary (local administration).

Now, Sarma and Jithu need to surrender their phones. One of the other phones was presented to Sivasankar, one was taken by Eapen himself and the other phone was given to the UAE consul-general.