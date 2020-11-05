STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bar case: Vigilance seeks nod for investigation against Cong leaders

‘Certain findings have emerged in the quick verification.’ But government yet to take a call

Published: 05th November 2020 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of fresh charges levelled by hotel baron Biju Ramesh against Congress brass, including Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, the Vigilance sought a final nod from the government for conducting a preliminary probe. 

On Wednesday, sleuths submitted a report before the home department after completing the quick verification(QV) based on a complaint from CPM local leader P K Raju. A source said certain findings relating to the case have emerged in the QV which prompted the Vigilance to get the all-clear for the probe.

It is believed the Vigilance report has made it clear that the statements of  Congress leaders have to be recorded if the allegations levelled against them could be proved before a court of law, the source added. However, the government is yet to take a call on the report. 

Though Biju Ramesh had also levelled allegations against Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, the government is unlikely to announce a probe against him due to the prevailing political climate, it was revealed. Last month, Biju Ramesh had alleged  that he was offered `10 crore by Jose K Mani to settle the bar bribery scam and the bar owners had altogether given `20 crore to leaders and ministers of the previous UDF government. 

Jose K Mani had threatened to eliminate him if he did not withdraw the complaint against his father and former finance minister K M Mani. When he did not relent, Jose offered him `10 crore, Biju Ramesh had claimed.

Bar bribe case: HC seeks govt’s view
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the view of the state government on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the bar bribery case that took place during the previous UDF rule in the wake of the recent revelation by Biju Ramesh, former working president of the Kerala State Bar Hotel Owners Association. Justice P V Kunjikrishnan posted the case to November 18. The petition was filed by P L Jacob, of Thrissur. He stated that the there was a prima facie case to register a crime against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, V S Sivakumar, MLA, K Babu and Jose K Mani in view of the allegation by Biju Ramesh that these leaders had received illegal gratification during the previous UDF rule. The refusal of the police to register an FIR amounted to serious dereliction of duty and violation of fundamental principles of law, he stated.

