STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bineesh Kodiyeri’s house, business partners’ firms raided

The inspection decision was based on the statements the central agency had recorded while questioning Bineesh at its Bengaluru office.

Published: 05th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

The ED team collecting details of the car in T’Puram on Wednesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate, investigating the money trail in the drug-trafficking case in Bengaluru, tightened the noose around Bineesh Kodiyeri, conducting day-long raids at his house and at the business establishments of his partners in the state capital and in Kannur. The raids took place simultaneously at six places in order to verify his financial transactions and alleged benami deals.

The inspection decision was based on the statements the central agency had recorded while questioning Bineesh at its Bengaluru office. In a report filed in a Bengaluru court, ED had claimed that the modus operandi of Bineesh has been to create many “benamidars” and transfer assets in their names to avoid detection.

In addition to Bineesh’s house ‘Kodiyeri’ at Maruthankuzhy, the officers raided ‘Car Palace’, a car accessories shop owned by Abdul Latheef at Kesavadasapuram; Latheef’s house at Jawahar Nagar; KK Rocks, a quarry office owned by Arun Varghese at Pattom; Torres Remedies, a pharmaceutical firm of Anand Padmanabhan at Statue and Al Jasam Abdul Jaffar’s house at Aruvikkara. They are all suspected to be Bineesh’s benamis. 

The ED officers reached Bineesh’s house at 9am, but the raid began only an hour later. Though nobody was present there initially, Bineesh’s wife and her father came later to unlock the house and lockers. After searching for more than seven hours, the officers took away documents related to his financial deals. They also collected details from the family members. 

A dispute occurred between the ED officials and Bineesh’s wife Reneeta after she refused to sign the mahasar prepared by the officials. In the report, it was mentioned that the officials had seized a credit card of Mohammed Anoop from the house. Reneeta argued that the ED only brought it from Bengaluru. Following this, she called her lawyer Murukkumpuzha Vijayakuar home. The lawyer verified the documents and asked the officers not to insist the family to sign on the documents.

At 11.30pm, the lawyer came out and spoke to mediapersons. He said Bineesh’s family members were literally under house arrest though they are not accused in any case. They are not allowed to speak to the media.

“Doesn’t our country have a law and order system in place? Right now, Bineesh’s wife has not signed the mahasar. If she suspects that the document was fabricated, she won’t sign it. At present, there are no witnesses. The tight security doesn’t allow people from outside. So let the family move court against the ED move,” said Vijayakumar. The inspection continued way past midnight.

At Car Palace, the officers collected the bills and documents kept in the locker. When a luxury car of Latheef reached in front of the shop, the officers checked the vehicle and gathered details from the driver and verified the vehicle documents. The inspection at KK Rocks and Torres Remedies were completed quickly. Anand’s father Padmanabhan said Bineesh had no investment in Torres Remedies.

“ED is wrongly implicating Torres in this. We haven’t sought any favour from the government.” The ED sleuths could not raid Latheef’s house as his mother is Covid positive and Latheef is in quarantine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bineesh Kodiyeri drug case Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp