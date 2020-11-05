Cabinet withdraws salary deferment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday decided to revoke the second stage of salary deferment, proposed for six months starting from September 1. The leave surrender benefits withheld will be allowed from November on condition that it should be merged with the provident fund. The employees will be able to withdraw it from June 1, 2021. The leave surrender for next year for all employees will be allowed only from June 1, 2021.

Those without PF will be given the leave surrender benefit in cash. The government has also decided to refund the salary cut of six days if the employee was working on honorarium. In another move the government has decided to do away with the system of reporting vacancy if an officer goes for leave beyond three months. Instead additional charge will be given to other employees as work arrangement.