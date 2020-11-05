STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops block Congress leaders from seeing body of slain Maoist Velmurugan

M K Raghavan, MP, who reached the hospital to see the body, blamed that Police Raj is in place in the state currently.

Published: 05th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:42 PM

Kannammal, mother of Maoist Vel Murugan who was shot down by the police, breaks down in tears at the mortuary of Kozhikode Medical College. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The post-mortem of the body of Velmurugan, who died in a Maoist encounter at Banasura Hill in Wayanad on Tuesday, was conducted at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. Since Wednesday morning, police were camping at Medical College Hospital and the area had come under tight security.

Though the restrictions were in place in the name of Covid-19 protocol, the day witnessed a lot of drama. 
Firstly, four Congress leaders- KPCC vice-president T Siddique, N Subrahmanian, Praveen Kumar and Kozhikode DCC president U Rajeevan-were prevented by the police from seeing the body and they were charged with Section 117 of Kerala Police Act and Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance-2020 for staging protest in front of the mortuary even after police ordered them to vacate the place. 

M K Raghavan, MP, who reached the hospital to see the body, blamed that Police Raj is in place in the state currently.

Comments

