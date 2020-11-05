Correction sought in reservation policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Samastha Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with a demand to reverse the new reservation policy introduced by the government for economically backward in general category.

The Muslim organisation said that the new policy would sabotage the rights of backward sections, including Muslims. Chief Minister promised them that their rights would be protected. He, however, said the government would not back off from the reservation policy. He agreed to check if there were instances where people have lost their rights of reservation.

The government had recently approved 10% reservation in government jobs and admissions to educational institutions for economically weaker sections in the general category, which are not eligible for any other reservation.

The discussion of Samastha was led by its general secretary K Ali Kutty Musaliyar.