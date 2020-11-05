STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denied loan, man attacks bank manager with iron rod

Though the bank officials sanctioned the loan, he couldn’t accept the same because of Covid restrictions. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thrissur rural police on Wednesday arrested a 65-year-old man for an assault on the branch manager of South Indian Bank who refused to sanction him a Rs 3-lakh loan which was passed by the previous manager. 

The accused has been identified as Vijayaragavan of Kathirappilly, Ponjanam in Kattoor. He attacked the SIB branch manager, Rajesh, 43, of Kannur, with an iron rod when he reached office, the police said. 
Kattoor CI, Sajeev M K, told TNIE that the accused fled the scene after the attack but was taken into custody later.

Earlier, he reached the bank premises on a scooter and waited for the manager. When the latter reached the entrance, the accused approached him from behind and hit on his head with the iron rod. The condition of the bank officer is reported to be stable after he was hospitalised. Vijayaragavan, who was facing financial issues, had applied for an agriculture loan some time ago. 

Though the bank officials sanctioned the loan, he couldn’t accept the same because of Covid restrictions. 
When he finally went to the bank, a new manager had taken charge and asked him to produce more documents. Though he approached the bank with relevant documents a few times, the new manager told him that loan cannot be sanctioned. The refusal angered him and he attacked the officer. He would be produced in the local court on Thursday, the police said.

