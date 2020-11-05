STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED executing political agenda: CPM

The CPM and a section in the Left feel that the notice is part of a well-planned political agenda to target the party ahead of the polls.

Published: 05th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ED notice to Chief Minister’s Additional Private Secretary C M Raveendran could create more ripples in the government and the CPM than the M Sivasankar episode.The CPM and a section in the Left feel that the notice is part of a well-planned political agenda to target the party ahead of the polls.

A close confidante of Pinarayi Vijayan, Raveendran has wielded great influence in the CMO. During the 2006-11 V S Achuthanandan government’s tenure, he was part of the then Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s office. Later during the last UDF government’s tenure, he was also part of the Opposition leader’s office.

One of the important decision makers in the CMO, he was closely associated with M Sivasankar, and hence his name has been doing the rounds for some time. Both the Opposition UDF and the BJP have been hinting at the Central agencies closing in on the CMO with more officials in the line of fire.

Serving of notice at a time when notification for the local body polls is expected in a few days, is a deliberate political move, says the CPM. Since Raveendran’s is a political appointment by the party and the chief minister, the party feels that more such attacks could soon follow.

“It’s a political move by the BJP targeting the CPM and the only Left government in the country. They have been trying to target the Left in connection with the gold smuggling case. With this move, they can call CPM leaders for interrogation or even raid their houses. In such a scenario, there’s no point harping about morality. The party understands that such issues should be politically defended,” said politburo member M A Baby.

Sources in the government too have confirmed that Raveendran’s name has been doing the rounds for some time now. “It’s a political move in which certain earmarked people are to be targeted. Summoning someone for interrogation is obviously done with an intention to create an impression of corruption against the Left government. This is evident and hence this time around, there’s no scare in the CMO or government,” said sources with the CM’s Office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED Pinarayi Vijayan CPM
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp