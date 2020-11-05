ED executing political agenda: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ED notice to Chief Minister’s Additional Private Secretary C M Raveendran could create more ripples in the government and the CPM than the M Sivasankar episode.The CPM and a section in the Left feel that the notice is part of a well-planned political agenda to target the party ahead of the polls.

A close confidante of Pinarayi Vijayan, Raveendran has wielded great influence in the CMO. During the 2006-11 V S Achuthanandan government’s tenure, he was part of the then Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s office. Later during the last UDF government’s tenure, he was also part of the Opposition leader’s office.

One of the important decision makers in the CMO, he was closely associated with M Sivasankar, and hence his name has been doing the rounds for some time. Both the Opposition UDF and the BJP have been hinting at the Central agencies closing in on the CMO with more officials in the line of fire.

Serving of notice at a time when notification for the local body polls is expected in a few days, is a deliberate political move, says the CPM. Since Raveendran’s is a political appointment by the party and the chief minister, the party feels that more such attacks could soon follow.

“It’s a political move by the BJP targeting the CPM and the only Left government in the country. They have been trying to target the Left in connection with the gold smuggling case. With this move, they can call CPM leaders for interrogation or even raid their houses. In such a scenario, there’s no point harping about morality. The party understands that such issues should be politically defended,” said politburo member M A Baby.

Sources in the government too have confirmed that Raveendran’s name has been doing the rounds for some time now. “It’s a political move in which certain earmarked people are to be targeted. Summoning someone for interrogation is obviously done with an intention to create an impression of corruption against the Left government. This is evident and hence this time around, there’s no scare in the CMO or government,” said sources with the CM’s Office.